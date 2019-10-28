Ronnie D. Rhoads Sr., 54, of Peebles, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Ronnie was born Nov. 17, 1964 in Hillsboro, the son of the late Paul E. and Bonnie Sue (Johnson) Rhoads.

Besides his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by one brother, Paul W. Rhoads; and one sister, Betty Moore.

Ronnie is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Tony and Jade Rhoads of Hillsboro and Ronnie and Sara Rhoads Jr. of Hillsboro; two daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn and David Needham of Columbus and Beth and Ethan Ayers of West Portsmouth; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jackie (Brenda) Rhoads of Hillsboro, Bobbie (Diane) Rhoads of Georgia and Joe Rhoads of Hillsboro; three sisters, Joyce Ann (Danny) Lightner of Seaman, Mary Ann (Paul) Mitchell of Portsmouth and Pauline Edwards of Hillsboro; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, Nov. 1 from 4-6 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Memorials may be made to the Thompson Funeral Home, 241 E. Main St.t, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

