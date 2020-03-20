Ronnie "Butch" L. Shoemaker, 64, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.

He was born in Hillsboro on Aug. 12, 1955, the son of the late Donald "Tag" and Sarah "Kate" (Vanpelt) Shoemaker.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by his brother, Russell "Jack" Shoemaker; and niece, Donna Kay Shoemaker.

Butch was an employee at the Pepsi Cola in Hillsboro, a lifelong farmer and worked at Union Stockyards for several years.

Butch is survived by his wife, Violet (Reynolds) Shoemaker, whom he married Sept. 8, 1978; two sons, Jeremy (Joanna) Shoemaker of Leesburg and Joseph Andy (Sabrina) Shoemaker of Hillsboro; daughter, Jessie (John) Parker of Hillsboro; seven grandchildren, Jaxson Parker, Sarah Shoemaker, Kristian Shoemaker, Clayton Jacobs, Ashton Stultz, Brianna Parker and Annlee Shoemaker; two sisters, Deloris Shoemaker of Hillsboro and Shirley (James) Harphant of Xenia; sister-in-law, Kitty Shoemaker of Cincinnati; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

The Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.

