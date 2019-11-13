Rosalie Alice Carman, 76, of Washington Court House, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at 12:53 p.m. at Court House Manor in Washington Court House where she had been residing since June 7, 2018.

Mrs. Carman was born Oct. 25, 1943, in Brookville to Vertie A. and Beulah E. Rodgers Butcher.

She was a member of the first graduating class of Miami Trace High School and a longtime resident of Greenfield. She formerly worked in the Ben Franklin department at Bob and Carl's in Greenfield. Mrs. Carman was a member of the Pisgah-Mount Pleasant Federated Church. For many years she entered her sewing and cooking projects in the Ross County Fair. She was twice named Ross County Fair Homemaker of the Year.

On Jan. 7, 1962, she married Harry Lee Carman. He preceded her in death Aug. 12, 2008.

She was also preceded by a brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Ruth Butcher; and a nephew, David Butcher.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Robert Blazer, and a grandson, Jeremy Blazer, all of Greenfield; a sister, JoAnn Bloom of Rockford, Minn.; and a niece and three nephews.

The funeral will be Friday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Pastor Keith Hall, minister at the Greenfield United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort.

Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from noon until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, P.O. Box 471, 9331 SR 124, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

