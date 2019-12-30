Rosalie Henson Morgan, 89, of Hillsboro, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at her home.

She was born Aug. 27, 1930 near Paris, Ky., the daughter of the late Emril and Lugretta Case Henson.

Rosalie served as the director of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center for 25 years. In 1970, Rosalie saw a need for a senior citizens center in Highland County and took the initiative to find the funding to support it. She achieved this by justifying state funding and persuading local businesses, banks and individuals to support her ideas. Rosalie spent the next 25 years helping to shape the senior citizens center into a facility with a membership of more than 1,500 seniors, numerous programs and vital services.

Rosalie was the first women inducted into the Highland County Women's Hall of Fame. She was awarded the Muriel Burch Senior Citizens Center Director of the Year Award, was inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame, and was honored with a National Achievement Award. She was also instrumental in many other community projects such as the National Counties Association, the Ohio Association of Senior Centers, Ohio Commission on Aging, State Title III Advisory Board, Highland County Health Department Home Nursing Service Advisory Board, Governor's Conference on Aging Advisory Board, Ohio State Fair Senior Citizens Planning Board, and the Highland County Senior Citizens Center Board of Trustees.

She is survived by two sons, Craig (Lynn) Morgan of Hillsboro and David (Lisa Saville) Morgan of Sabina; four grandchildren, Leah (Josh Woodruff) Morgan of Hillsboro, Tristan (Angie) Morgan of Kent, Scott (Erica) Morgan of New Vienna and Allyce (Nathan) Horne of Hillsboro; seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Paul Henson of Leesburg.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, James P. Morgan, on April 9, 2006; 10 siblings, John, Cliff, Russ, Kenneth and Leslie Henson, Christine Moore, Frances Kirby, Nadine Seaman, Dorothy McCoppin and Clara Ann Barrett.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow in the Hardin's Creek Cemetery at Bridges. There will be no public visitation.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life to be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Ja. 4 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. Light refreshments will be served following the celebration.

