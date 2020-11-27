Rosemary Miley Lindsey, 60, of Corbin, KY, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Tennova Heart Institute at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

She was born August 19, 1960, in Greenfield, the daughter of Chester and Mildred (Chaney) Miley.

Rosemary was a 1978 graduate of Miami Trace High School and attended Redemption Church in London, KY.

She was retired from being the owner/operator of Sharon's Janitorial service of Washington C.H.

She is survived by three children, Heather (Shannon) Lawson of Corbin, KY, Billy (Ashley) McKeehan of Mt. Vernon, KY, and Brittany (Brandon) Howard of Keavy, KY; three grandchildren, Brayden McKeehan, Kinsley McKeehan, and Hunter Howard; one brother, Philip "Sut" (Tammy) Greggory; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Beverly Herman and Jewel Beatty, and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with John Carter and Pastor Billy Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at the Mount Olive Cemetery in New Vienna.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.