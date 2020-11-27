1/
Rosemary Miley Lindsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosemary Miley Lindsey, 60, of Corbin, KY, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Tennova Heart Institute at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

She was born August 19, 1960, in Greenfield, the daughter of Chester and Mildred (Chaney) Miley.

Rosemary was a 1978 graduate of Miami Trace High School and attended Redemption Church in London, KY.

She was retired from being the owner/operator of Sharon's Janitorial service of Washington C.H.

She is survived by three children, Heather (Shannon) Lawson of Corbin, KY, Billy (Ashley) McKeehan of Mt. Vernon, KY, and Brittany (Brandon) Howard of Keavy, KY; three grandchildren, Brayden McKeehan, Kinsley McKeehan, and Hunter Howard; one brother, Philip "Sut" (Tammy) Greggory; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Beverly Herman and Jewel Beatty, and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with John Carter and Pastor Billy Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at the Mount Olive Cemetery in New Vienna.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved