Rosemary Wright, 92, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home.

She was born Sept. 10, 1927, in North Moreland, Ohio to the late Jeffreson and Irene (Womack) Crum.

She attended Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church. She retired from Highland District Hospital after 25 years of service.

Rosemary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Dee Wright of Mt. Orab; two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Joe McCoppin of Hillsboro and Jane and James Chain of Hillsboro; sisters, Jean Turner and Elizabeth Crum, both of Portsmouth; sister-in-law, Barbara Jo Crum of Sciotoville; eight grandchildren, Bryan (Anna) McCoppin, Jennifer (Jeff) Dunlap, Todd (Christy) McCoppin, John (Heather) Wright, Chris (Melody) Wright, Stephanie Meyers, Eldon (Rebecca) Dennis and Casey Ary; 18 great-grandchildren, Kristina (Seth) Marion, Jonathon Stanfield, Sydney Dunlap, Bernie (Jewelie) Dunlap, Channon Dunlap, Makayla and Cody McCoppin, Wesley and Logan McCoppin, Sarah and Hannah Wright, Andrea and Ashton Wright, Jaxon Sheets, Rylea Scarberry, Jaycob Chain, Rimi Ary and Elyza Dennis; two great-great-grandchildren, Hunter and Sophia Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Orville Wright; both parents; sister and brother-in-law, Joann and Glenn Bradbury; brother, Asbury Crum; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Phyllis Crum; sister, Aretta Crum; grandchild, Stacey Marie Ogden; and three nephews, Tim, Paul and Rob Bradbury.

Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church Building Fund.

The Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of taking care of the family.

