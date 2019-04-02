Rosie Plear, 94, of Columbus, passed March 31, 2019 peacefully at her home after a brief fight with cancer.

Rosie was born Oct. 7, 1924 in Hillsboro to Isaac and Sallie Hudson.

She attended Wayman Chapel AME Church where she was baptized at a young age. Rosie attended school in Hillsboro until she began working to contribute to her family household, caring for her mother during her illness until she passed. Rosie later moved to Xenia, where she worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for several years. While living in Xenia she met her husband of 53 years, Ernest Plear. They married in 1962 and moved to Wilmington to raise their daughters. In Wilmington, she attended Quinn Chapel AME Church and worked at Clinton Memorial Hospital along with several other domestic jobs. In 1970, the family moved to Columbus, where Rosie did domestic work. Later, she worked at Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, located on the Ohio State University campus. As the head cook, she was there for several years until she retired.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Ernest; and daughter, Teresa Plear; grandson, James B. Kelly Hudson; brothers, Isaac, Joseph, Lloyd, James and John Hudson; and sisters, Elizabeth Stewart, Lucille Kittrell, Myrtle Ford, Ruby Steward and Sarah Captain.

Rosie is survived by her children, Phyllis Plear, Rosetta Carter and LaVerne Hudson; grandson, Brandon L. Plear; great-grandchildren, Robert and Nadia Plear, Kemah'jae Williams, Bryden Fuller and Alex Hudson; brother, Robert (Mary) Hudson of Hillsboro; brother-in law, Thomas Plear of Cincinnati; sisters-in-law, Sophie and Irene Plear of Cincinnati; special nieces, Tina J. Hudson of Hillsboro and Beverly Parish of Cleveland; along with a host of relatives, family and friends.

Rosie "Mom" was a loving and devoted mother, a best friend who loved to laugh, be with her family and to cook up a big meal. While able, she faithfully attended First AME Zion Church, strutting her stuff in her Sunday best and sporting her famous "hats."

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 5 at the First AME Zion Church, 873 Bryden Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43205. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.