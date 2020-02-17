Ruby I. Coburn, 93, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Ruby was born Feb. 6, 1927 in Menfee, Ky., the daughter of the late Nesbit and Katie (McCarty) Johnson.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Paul Bolin; son, David Lee Coburn; and three sisters, Oma Highley, Thelma Elam and Lucille Gratsch.

Ruby is survived by her two sons, Lawrence (Nita) Coburn of Middletown and Vernon Darrell (Tammy) Coburn of Hillsboro; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother, William "Bill" Johnson of Monroe; and sister, Virginia Lovelace of Apache Junction, Ariz.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Thompson Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Woodside Cemetery in Middletown.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.