Ruby L. Shoemaker, 95, of Martinsville, passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020. She was born in Adams County on March 13, 1925, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary J. (Cline) Garman. Besides her parents, her husband, Frank Kenneth Shoemaker, on May 30, 2004; daughter, Mary Hazel Hoover; grandson, Franklin Kelly; granddaughter, Sara Jane Workman; great-grandson, Dakota Pitzer; great-granddaughters, Sophia Gonzales and Carrie Botsford; brothers, Everette, Clarence, Floyd, Noah, Howard, Chester and Harold Garman; sisters, Ruth Garman and Olive Ferrell; and sons-in law, Ken Smith and Paul Workman, also preceded her. Ruby is survived by her three daughters, Barbara Smith of Henderson, Nev., Carolyn Workman of Chillicothe and Cindy (Gary) Pitzer of Sun City, Ariz.; grandchildren, Bob Hoover, Michelle (Tom Wurster) Cherry, Jennifer Botsford, Kendra Smith, Erica Gonzales, Gina (Tim) Sinift, Anita (Aaron Caldwell) Fancher, Amy (Peter) Forgie, Chad (Brandy) Pitzer and Calina (Mitch) Utley; 16 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Elnora Garman, Shirley Dunseith and Arlene Shoemaker. Graveside service will be 4 p.m. Tuesday May 19 at the Locust Grove Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Laurels of Hillsboro and Highland District Hospital. Donations can be made to the Hospice of Dayton, Inc., 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. The Thompson Funeral Home will be taking care of the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Gazette from May 14 to May 15, 2020.