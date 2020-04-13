Ruby Mootz, 56, of Hillsboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.

Ruby was born in Beckley, W.Va. on June 20, 1963, the daughter of the late Walter and Jearlene (Webb) Collins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her son, Josh Mootz.

Ruby was a member of the Cornerstone Assembly of God church, was a Sunday school teacher, a great cook and was the office manager for Overberg Family Dental, making this her 20th year with working for Dr. Julie.

Ruby is survived by her husband, Jonathan Mootz, whom she married on May 25, 1984; daughters, Jessica (Eric) Weinkam of Fayetteville and Hannah Mootz of Hillsboro; granddaughter, Jadyn Weinkam; two brothers, Walter (Chris) Collins of Hillsboro and Rodney (Kim) Collins of Hillsboro; mother-in-law, Dolores Mootz of Hillsboro; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, her church family and a host of friends.

Graveside services will be noon Wednesday, April 15 at the Hamer Township Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.

