Russell D. Everman, 84, died April 22, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.

He was born Sept. 24, 1934 in Greenfield.

He was predeceased by his parents, James and Juanita Everman; and a brother, James A. Everman.

He is survived by a brother, Douglas (Bev) Everman of Blanchester; sister, Phyllis (Harvey) Everhat of Washington C.H.; sister-in-law, Sharon (Jon) Smith of Ft. Myers, Fla.; two nephews, James R. (Ronda) Everman of Marysville and Mark Everman of Bellefontaine; two nieces, Michelle Odell of Lucasville and Shawna Adams of Washington C.H.; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Russell was a retired Lt. Col. having served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services were held May 1 in Las Vegas, Nev. He was laid to rest in the Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev.