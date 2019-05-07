Russell D. Everman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell D. Everman.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Russell D. Everman, 84, died April 22, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.

He was born Sept. 24, 1934 in Greenfield.

He was predeceased by his parents, James and Juanita Everman; and a brother, James A. Everman.

He is survived by a brother, Douglas (Bev) Everman of Blanchester; sister, Phyllis (Harvey) Everhat of Washington C.H.; sister-in-law, Sharon (Jon) Smith of Ft. Myers, Fla.; two nephews, James R. (Ronda) Everman of Marysville and Mark Everman of Bellefontaine; two nieces, Michelle Odell of Lucasville and Shawna Adams of Washington C.H.; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Russell was a retired Lt. Col. having served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services were held May 1 in Las Vegas, Nev. He was laid to rest in the Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev.
Published in Times Gazette from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.