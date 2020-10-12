1/
Russell Edward Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Russell Edward Smith, 57, of Wilmington, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 in Cincinnati.

He was born Feb. 12, 1963, in Wilmington, the son of Jesse A. and Sylvia Eubanks Smith of Wilmington.

He is also survived by one brother, John (Deborah) Smith; one sister, Julia Benningfield of Wilmington; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Turner
201 Broadway Street
Lynchburg, OH 45142
(937) 364-2341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved