Ruth Ann Cross, 80, of Bainbridge, passed from this life at 8:32 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 31, 1938 in Ross County, the daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Dalton Whitley.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Earl D. Cross, whom she married Nov. 14, 1954. She is also survived by her children, Earl David (Freida) Cross, Randy (Konnie) Cross, Linda (Greg) Benner and Teresa (Mike) Benner, all of Bainbridge; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Gary Hawk; five sisters; and four brothers.

Ruth enjoyed auctions, yard sales, gardening and watching her birds.

Friends may visit with Ruth's family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home, Bainbridge, with funeral service to follow officiated by the Rev. Michael Whitley and the Rev. Hurley Hamilton. Burial will take place in the Cynthiana Cemetery.

