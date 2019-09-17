Ruth Ann Mathews, 79, of Greenfield, formerly or Kansas, Ohio, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at her caretaker and niece Juanita and Roger Dillard's home in Greenfield.

She was born April 14, 1962 in Fruitdale to Harley and Bessie (Looney) Morehead.

She married Donald Lee Mathews on Aug. 4, 1962 in Greenfield. He died July 11, 2012.

Surviving are a sister, Nina (Hubert) Lancaster of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; sisters, Lillian Brewer and Deloris Morehead; and brothers, Harold Eugene, Donald, John and Eric Lee Morehead.

She retired after 26 years in 1995 as an elementary school teacher for Seneca Co., Attica and Old Fort schools. Ruth was a 1958 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School in Greenfield and received her bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University.

Graveside services will be private. She will be buried at Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

Memorials can be made to Fayette County Hospice.

