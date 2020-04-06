Ruth Annetta (Griffin) Miller, 98 of Mt.Orab, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Salyer Adult Group Home in Hillsboro.

She was a farmer and member of the Buckeye Christian Church in Renfro Valley, Ky.

Ruth was born Dec. 8, 1921 in Renfro Valley, Ky., the daughter of the late Claude and Bertha (Franklin) Griffin Sr.

She grew up on a farm and continued to farm for many years. When her parents became older, she gave up her life to lovingly care for them for many years. After their deaths, she continued to give, going wherever she was needed by her family. Her family meant everything to her. Ruth always came, always served, never complaining or expecting anything in return. Her energy, her wit, her spunk and her sharp memory will be missed by her family she leaves behind.

Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters, Edna Maue, Nanella Shivel, Arthur Griffin, Julia Marker, Monroe Griffin, Martha Knight, George Griffin, Jean Day, John Griffin, Anna Stephenson, Dorothy Tackett and Simon Griffin.

Ms. Miller is survived by one sister, Linda Kessinger of Leitchfield, Ky.; two special nieces she called her daughters, Sonya Howard and Bertha Griffin, who took exceptional care of her in the last years of her life; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Pam and Larry Miller of Kentucky.

Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, private graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 8 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown.

The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown is serving the family.

The family would like to thank the Salyer Adult Group Home for the loving care it provided during Ruth's last few months and for making that time some of her happiest of her life. The family of Ruth Miller will be forever grateful.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com.