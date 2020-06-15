Ruth D. Meranda, 97, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.

Ruth was born on Aug. 15, 1922 in Covington, Ky., the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson and Norah Ann (Cheeseman) Moore.

Besides her parents, her husband, John W. Meranda; sons, Timothy and Terrence L. Meranda; eight brothers, George, Allen, Phil, Bob, Ralph, Chester, Jim and Louis Moore; and two sisters, Helen Untensinger and Mildred Vietor, also preceded her.

Ruth worked at the RCA in Cincinnati for several years and was a supervisor for Albert Culbertson VO5 in Chicago for 15 years. She was a member of the Hillsboro 1st United Methodist Church, and decorated all the boxes for Operation Christmas Child. She was also a member of the J.B. Colvert OES in Mt. Carmel.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Pam) Meranda of Hillsboro; son, Michael (Mary) Meranda of Villa Park, Ill.; five grandchildren, Samantha A., Michael B. (Ahsley) and Clint T. Meranda, Bridgot (Mike) Leahy, and Emily R. (Bill) Wrath; nine, great-grandchildren, Jakob, Michael, Matthew, Nicholas and William Meranda, Jude, Quinn and Lydia Leahy, and Jackson Wrath; daughter-in-law, Jan Meranda of Lombard; and several nieces, nephew and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Hillsboro 1st United Methodist Churchat 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville.

The Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.

Donations can be made to the Hillsboro 1st Methodist Church Operation Christmas Child.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.