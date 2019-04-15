The vibrant cellist, avid golfer, dog lover, card shark, seamstress, artist, risk-taker and world traveler Ruth Doan, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 94 years.

Ruth was among the most active women and life-lover of her day. Her life was extraordinary! The daughter of Janet (Dobbins) and Carl Cornuelle, she was born Ruth Ellen Cornuelle in Cincinnati on July 6, 1924.

She witnessed incredible changes to her world, having married Major U.S. Airman Glenn B. Doan and traveling to Buffalo, N.Y.; Canal Zone Air Force Base, Panama; San Antonio, Texas; Roswell, N.M.; and back to Cincinnati prior to moving to Greenfield in 1955.

She was the beloved mother of Cathy (Lester) Von Bargen, Virginia "Ginger" Bryers, Janet (Jerry) Snyder, William "Bill" (Susie) Doan, Eleanor (Larry) Snodgrass and Sarah "Lisa" Doan. Ruth's children increased her loving family and made her the incredibly proud grandmother of 17. The family continues to grow and right now totals 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Stay tuned, there are more to come!

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Glenn B. Doan; her brother, Robert Cornuelle; and her grandsons, Matthew Wade Snodgrass and William Glenn Doan.

Ruth lived life to its fullest her entire 94 years. She was a semi-professional musician for many years with the Cincinnati Civic Orchestra, performing for large crowds with great joy. She modeled great sophistication as a trailblazer to her children and grandchildren. She loved to laugh and adored being surrounded by her family, especially when she was winning at a game of cards. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A celebration of Ruth's life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Larry Snodgrass and Pastor Cindy Von Bargen officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations made in Ruth's honor to the Cincinnati Civic Orchestra are welcome.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.