Ruth E. Burton, 83, of Centerville, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton.

She was born June 9, 1935 in Peebles, the daughter of the late John G. and Dessa (Nichols) Wallingford.

Ruth is survived by two sons, Mark (Cheryl) Burton of Hillsboro and Stephen Burton of Dayton; two grandsons, Jeremy (Ronni) Burton of Hillsboro and Cody Burton of Hillsboro; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey Burton, Landon Burton and Wyland Burton; and a family friend, Timothy Grewe.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Burton, on July 8, 2013.

There will be no visitation. In keeping with her wishes, her body will be cremated. Burial will take place at a later time at the convenience of the family.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

