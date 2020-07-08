Ruth Evelyn Wilt, 75, of Wilmington, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital after a courageous two-year battle with peritoneal mesothelioma (cancer of the abdominal lining).

Evelyn was born Nov. 28, 1944 in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of the late William Alfred Farris Sr. and Ruth Ellen (Mathena) Farris.

The Farris family moved to Ohio when Evelyn was a teenager. She was in the last graduating class from Martinsville High School — class of 1962.

She married Patrick Joseph Wilt on Jan. 29, 1964, in Loveland at the home of the Rev. and Mrs. David Williams. The Rev. Williams was a former minister at the Methodist church in Lynchburg.

Evelyn lived and worked (bartender, store clerk, pharmacy clerk, detailed vehicles) in Lynchburg until August of 1982 when she moved to Wilmington pending the dissolution of their marriage in June of 1983. She worked in Wilmington at U.S. Shoe, Crysteco and retired from Technicolor. Evelyn was an avid bingo player, euchre player and enjoyed playing the slot machines.

She is survived by her one and only son, Jeffery Lee Wilt of Lynchburg; and her one and only grandson, Jordan Lee Wilt of the Buford/Sardinia area. Also surviving are her sister, Doris Ellen Farris of Wilmington; a niece, Madeline Allen of Wilmington; a nephew, Rex (Tina) Cordy of New Vienna; and four great-nephews, Rodney, Brian, Brandon and Joshua Cordy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Alfred Farris Jr., on Jan. 4, 1969.

In keeping with her wishes she was cremated. There will be no services.

Memorials may be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L Street NW, Suite 430, Washington, D.C. 20036; or The James Cancer Center, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43210.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Hillsboro is serving the family.