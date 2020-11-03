Ruth Louise Cox, 85, of Hillsboro, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born on April 15, 1935, in Adams County, the daughter of the late Roscoe and Marie (Pauley) Dillon.

She was a member of the Samantha Free Will Baptist Church and was a nutritionist for many years at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She is survived by six daughters, Diana (Don) Combs, Donna (David) McCalla, Debbie Setty, Doris Cox, Cindy (John Shoemake) Hamm and Sue (Bob Barnes) Ahrmann; 32 grandchildren, Lori (Mark), Farrah (Scott), Somer (Jason), Josh (Ashley), Shane (Stacey), Mike (Lorie), Steve (Katie), Stacy, Richie (Tonya), Tiffany (Dale), Richard III (Brooke), Cory, Toni (Randy), Tammy (Eddie), D.J. (Jamie), Brigette (Larry), Laney-bug (Logan); 50 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Brice, Brynn, Mia, Nick, Hailee, Ariana, Tristan, Shania (Logan), Austin, Kylie, Chloe, Michael, Charles, Willie, Ryan, Andrew, Desiree, Laura, Jessee, Cloe, Elijah, Isiah, Evan, Miakiley, Emalyn, Brently, Liam, Annmarie, Sierra, Alex (Anna), Andy, Brittney, Blake, Bethany, Caitlin (Claudio), Abby, Emma, Christian, Colin, Braydon "Cole Bucket," Alana, Connor, Izzy, L.J., Charlie and Sarah; four great-great-grandchildren, Ashland, Jordon and two on the way; three sisters, Kate, Jane and Wanda; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Cox I; one son, Richard "Pete" Cox II; four sons-in-law, John Setty, Daryl Ahrmann, Jim Hamm and Nathan Spurgeon; three sisters, Carolyn, Deloris and Marilyn; and three brothers, John, Francis and Junior. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro with Wylie Perkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

