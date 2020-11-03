1/1
Ruth Louise Cox
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruth Louise Cox, 85, of Hillsboro, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born on April 15, 1935, in Adams County, the daughter of the late Roscoe and Marie (Pauley) Dillon.

She was a member of the Samantha Free Will Baptist Church and was a nutritionist for many years at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She is survived by six daughters, Diana (Don) Combs, Donna (David) McCalla, Debbie Setty, Doris Cox, Cindy (John Shoemake) Hamm and Sue (Bob Barnes) Ahrmann; 32 grandchildren, Lori (Mark), Farrah (Scott), Somer (Jason), Josh (Ashley), Shane (Stacey), Mike (Lorie), Steve (Katie), Stacy, Richie (Tonya), Tiffany (Dale), Richard III (Brooke), Cory, Toni (Randy), Tammy (Eddie), D.J. (Jamie), Brigette (Larry), Laney-bug (Logan); 50 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Brice, Brynn, Mia, Nick, Hailee, Ariana, Tristan, Shania (Logan), Austin, Kylie, Chloe, Michael, Charles, Willie, Ryan, Andrew, Desiree, Laura, Jessee, Cloe, Elijah, Isiah, Evan, Miakiley, Emalyn, Brently, Liam, Annmarie, Sierra, Alex (Anna), Andy, Brittney, Blake, Bethany, Caitlin (Claudio), Abby, Emma, Christian, Colin, Braydon "Cole Bucket," Alana, Connor, Izzy, L.J., Charlie and Sarah; four great-great-grandchildren, Ashland, Jordon and two on the way; three sisters, Kate, Jane and Wanda; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Cox I; one son, Richard "Pete" Cox II; four sons-in-law, John Setty, Daryl Ahrmann, Jim Hamm and Nathan Spurgeon; three sisters, Carolyn, Deloris and Marilyn; and three brothers, John, Francis and Junior. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro with Wylie Perkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Turner & Son
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Service
02:00 PM
Turner & Son
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved