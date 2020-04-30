Ruth M. Burton, 92, of Mt. Orab, formerly of Sardinia, passed away Wednesday night, April 29, 2020 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born Oct. 26, 1927 in Wayne County, W.Va., daughter of the late Lawerence Meade and Mae Marcum Hensley.

On Oct. 4, 1974, she married Paul Burton, who passed away on May 14, 2009.

Ruth loved to quilt, craft, cook and garden.

Surviving are her two sons, Terry Akers of Oklahoma City, Okla. and Eddie (Kim) Smith of Mt Orab; daughter, Lori Smith of Atlanta, Ga.; three grandchildren, Landon Akers, Ashley (Scott) Schlesinger and Jeff Akers; three great-grandchildren, Aden, Ethan and Ava; sister, Louise King of Lancaster, S.C.; stepsister, Glenna Collins of Chandlerville; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia K. Smith; brother, Herbert Meade; two stepbrothers, Gene Hensley and Rufus Edward "Junior" Hensley; stepsister, Darlene Adkins; and her beloved dog, Duke.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, private services will be held for the family at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home on Monday, May 4 with Pastor Jonathan Lawler officiating. Interment will follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, Hillsboro.

Friends will be received at funeral home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro, from 9-11 a.m. Monday, May 4 in groups of 10.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .

