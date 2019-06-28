Ruth Shafer Karnes, 80, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday evening, June 27, 2019 at her home.

She was born April 15, 1939 in Sandy Hook, Ky., the daughter of the late Docky and Marie (Day) Branham.

She was a member of the Marshall Church of Christ, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved gardening, canning and quilting.

On June 5, 1999, she married Robert "Bob" Karnes, and he survives.

She is also survived by three daughters, Susan Utley of Wilmington, Charlotte (Ron) Branscome of Clarksville and Debbie (Terry) Christy of Hillsboro; a son, Ron (Peggy) Shafer of Hillsboro; three stepdaughters, Bonnie (Ronald) Smith, Melissa (David) Thorne, both of Greenfield, and Mandy Williamson of Hillsboro; 11 grandchildren, Michelle Bennett, Bruce (Anna) Bennett, Robert (Lindsey) Bennett, Mike (Jackie) Gilbert, Katie (Ryan) Greer, Brian (Christina) Gilbert, Laura (Josh) Ward, J.D. Christy, Nathan (Bri) Shafer, Julie (David) Gray and Brooke (Matt) Prather; eight stepgrandchildren, Chad (Lori) Smith, Lannie (Chad) Gill, Robert Thorn, Emma (Doug) Gall, Catherine (Charlton) Braanva, Rachel (Scott) Sellman, Tiffany Miller and Jamie Miller; 28 great-grandchildren; nine stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, John (Ann) Branham of Satsuma, Fla.; three sisters-in-law, Connie Branham of Winchester, Dorothy Branham of Wilmington and Mary Carolyn Branham of Mason; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Shafer, on Jan. 21, 1993; and four brothers, James, Paul, David and Daniel Branham.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday July 2 at the Marshall Church of Christ. Tom Stoops will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, are preferred by the family and may be made to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Ohio 45177.