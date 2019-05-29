Samantha Colleen Barnhart, 30, of Greenfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

She was born Feb. 22, 1989 in Hillsboro, the daughter of Harold Duane Barnhart and Julie Marie Willett.

Sam enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, fishing and many outdoor activities. She recently attended Elevate Christ Community Church in Greenfield.

She is survived by one daughter, Lyric Cole Barnhart; her father, Duane Barnhart, and stepmother Dawn "Nikki" Barnhart of Greenfield; her mother, Julie Willett of Greenfield; two sisters, September (Brad Ruddle) Barnhart of Greenfield and Shauna Mendenhall of Greenfield; one brother, Shaun Pryor of Shell Knob, Mo.; five nieces and six nephews; grandmother, Carolyn Barnhart of Greenfield; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Harold Barnhart; and grandmother, Shirley Weaver.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Wayne Combs officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.