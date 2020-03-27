Samuel Lewis Cole was born March 15, 1927 in St Mary's, Ohio. Sam was called to heaven on March 25, 2020. He was at home in Hillsboro, being cared for by his family and Hospice of Hope.

Sam graduated from Kaiser High in Dayton. After graduation he enlisted in the Army Air Corp, serving in the Philippines during World War II as a buck sergeant. Upon returning from the war he married Frances Marie Jenco, his wife of 72 years.

Sam moved his family to Hillsboro in the '50s to manage Rotary Forms Press. He later opened and operated, along with his wife and son, Patrick, Highland County Printers, which remained in business for 35 years. After retiring he drove for FRS, which he really enjoyed. Sam never knew a stranger and was involved with charity works through the Elks, Eagles Lodge and St Mary Catholic Church. He loved golf, bowling, fishing, kite flying and mowing his five-acre mini farm.

He is survived in death by his wife, Fran; children; Cheryl (Jerry) Mullins, Denise Turner, Michael Cole and Patrick (Barb) Cole; grandchildren, Andrea (George) Dalhamer, Kendra Schneider, Anthony Penn, Bree (Brandon) Wooton, Zachary Muhleman and Abby Cole; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Nathan Wenning, Samuel Cron, Layne Muhleman, Emma and Mia Schneider, and Karlene, Brandi and Nick Wooton; seven great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Cole; brothers and sister-in-law, Carroll Redinger and Lee and Marianne Jourdan; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Carl and Mary Katherine Cole; sister, Patsy (Sam) Redavide; sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara Cole, Rosemary and Paul Baker, George and Gerrie Jenco, Ed and Roberta Jenco, Dorothy and Bud Bates, and Sue Redinger.

A memorial/life celebration is planned for this summer.

Any memorial donations may be contributed to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, in his honor.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.