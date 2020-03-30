Samuel Long Jr., 86, of Hillsboro, and formerly of West Alexandria, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was born April 6, 1933 in Morgan County, Ky. to the late Samuel and Alma (Collingsworth) Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Neil (Grace) Long and James Long; and sisters, Imogene (Mike) Dutze and Pauline (George) Jaymes.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Margie (Brewer) Long; daughter, Deborah (Ed) Wagers Kash; three grandchildren, Michael (Emmie) Kash, Ashley (Zach) Wilcox and Joseph (Shelby) Kash; seven great-grandchildren; and also a large loving family of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 26 W. Main St., Eaton. Funeral services will be held privately with a private interment at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis.

