Sandra "Sandy" Hayslip-Homer, 66, of Wilmington, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital of Cincinnati.

Sandy was born May 7, 1953 to Herschel Ray and Margaret Ada Rhoads of Martinsville.

Sandy leaves behind her loving husband of 10 years, Sam Homer, of Wilmington.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Jody (Sheila) Hayslip of Martinsville, Charles "Chip" (Amy) Hayslip of Xenia, Todd (Kim) Hayslip of Wilmington and stepson, CJ Homer of Milford. She is also survived by many grandchildren. Sandy had 14 brothers and sisters. She is survived by brothers, Eugene (Creada) Rhoads of Xenia, Robert (Venita) Rhoads of Wilmington; and sisters, Sarah (Richard) Speaight of Missouri, Peggy (Eldon) Speaight of Wilmington, Sharon (Rick) Adams of Clarksville, Brenda (Michael) Mobley of Blanchester and Debbie (Brian) Napier of Blanchester. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Sandy was preceded in death by her mother and father, late husband of 36 years, Chester Hayslip; brothers, Ray Albert Rhoads, Richard Dean Rhoads and William Harold Rhoads; and sisters, Martha Louise Gall, Lucille Rhodes and Shirley Quigley.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Nov. 23 at the Church of God, 100 R, Gordon Drive, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

The Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements.

