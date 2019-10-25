Sandra "Sandy" K. Allen, 64, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

She was born in Wilmington on Feb. 3, 1955, the daughter of the late Alva Brown and Barbara (Throckmorton) Page.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her lifelong love, Charles "Tiny" Allen; brother, Ray Brown; and two sisters, Debbie Allen and Jeannie Pitzer.

Sandra is survived by her six daughters, Trudy Meddock of Hillsboro, Julia Meddock of Tuscan, Samantha (Justin) Thompson of Grove City, Teresa (John) Schmitz of Atlanta, Ga., Brandy Tucker of Warner Robins, Ga. and Tracy Scott of Warner Robins, Ga.; 15 grandchildren, Brook Allen, Hailee Williams, Jacob Tucker, Dezmond Williams, Damon Allen, Brent Allen, Shawn Tucker, Leslie Tucker, Zeddrick Scott Jr., Dasia Askew, Jaelyn Coles, Kaelyn Williams, Kaylee Thompson, Josie Thompson and Abbi Thompson; 11 great-grandchildren; and five sisters, Phyllis Bowen, Sheila Whiting, Chrystal Smith, Ethel Naylor and Donna Throckmorton

Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at the Greater Life Assembly, 12145 N. Shore Dr. Hillsboro.

Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. Monday at the church.

The Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.

To sign theonline guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.