Sandra Kay Franz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Kay Franz, 62, of Lynchburg, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. She was born May 8, 1958, in Troy, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Maxie (Schroeder) Green. Sandra enjoyed spending time with Gabby and Colton, attending Martinsville United Methodist Church, cooking for her family and friends, watching Jeopardy, and being active in all aspects of her life. Sandra always enjoyed caring for others. She dedicated years of service as a waitress and STNA, caring for both her customers and patients, always going above and beyond to improve the lives of those around her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Sandra is survived by her mother, Maxie Green; five children, Scott (Stephanie Hamker) Franz, Donald (Shelbi) Franz, Tabatha Franz, Jimmy Franz and Valicia (Charlie) Gentry; a sister, Ada (Timothy Sr.) Amburgey; a nephew, Timothy Amburgey Jr.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Green; and her husband, Ronald Franz. Friends will be received, in groups of 10, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday May 15 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic social distancing will be asked of everyone attending. Funeral service will be held privately on Friday, May 15. Pastor Jim Weible will officiate. Burial will take place in the Clinton County Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sandra's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Sandra will be solely missed by me and my husband.She was my best friend! Condolences to all her family.Love you Sandra and will see u again in heaven! You will always have a special place in my heart!
Diane Begley
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved