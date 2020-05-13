Sandra Kay Franz, 62, of Lynchburg, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. She was born May 8, 1958, in Troy, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Maxie (Schroeder) Green. Sandra enjoyed spending time with Gabby and Colton, attending Martinsville United Methodist Church, cooking for her family and friends, watching Jeopardy, and being active in all aspects of her life. Sandra always enjoyed caring for others. She dedicated years of service as a waitress and STNA, caring for both her customers and patients, always going above and beyond to improve the lives of those around her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Sandra is survived by her mother, Maxie Green; five children, Scott (Stephanie Hamker) Franz, Donald (Shelbi) Franz, Tabatha Franz, Jimmy Franz and Valicia (Charlie) Gentry; a sister, Ada (Timothy Sr.) Amburgey; a nephew, Timothy Amburgey Jr.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Green; and her husband, Ronald Franz. Friends will be received, in groups of 10, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday May 15 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic social distancing will be asked of everyone attending. Funeral service will be held privately on Friday, May 15. Pastor Jim Weible will officiate. Burial will take place in the Clinton County Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sandra's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.
Published in Times Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020.