Sandra Lou (Nicol) Roberts, 79, of Marysville, Ohio, formerly of Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Memorial Gables Nursing Home & Rehabilitation in Marysville.

She was born Oct. 31, 1939 in Plain City, the daughter of Pearl E.F. and Georgia Romayne (Taylor) Nicol.

Sandra was a 1957 graduate of Chuckery Darby High School in Unionville Center. She was a caretaker, factory employee and homemaker, and was confirmed through St. Paul's Lutheran Church Chuckery.

She is survived by one son, Gregory Stultz of Bainbridge; four brothers, Duane E. (Marcia) Nicol of Florida, Lonnie F. (Pauline) Nicol of North Canton, Pearl J. (Gloria) Nicol of East Liberty and Kenny L. (BJ) Nicol of Marysville; one sister, Shirley Ann Crowley of Cardington; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and friend, Alma Shoemaker of Greenfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Dean Roberts, on May 14, 2003; and both parents.

Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with minister Kenny L. Nicol officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday at the funeral home.

