Sandy Vance, 65, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was born June 8, 1955, in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Lawrence Jesse Stroup and Evelyn Geneva Yochum Stroup.

She was a member of Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles 1161, Hillsboro AmVets Post 61, and Hillsboro VFW Post 9094. She had attended Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church, graduated with the Whiteoak High School class of 1973, and had retired from Rescare in Hillsboro with over 30 years of service.

Surviving are son, Chad (Kim) Vance of Hillsboro; seven grandchildren, Hailey Vance, Harley Vance, Allie, Mollie, Duece, Lynex and Shawn. Also surviving is her significant other, David A. Nichols of Hillsboro; David's children, Katie (Anthony) Landon, Tim (Kinsey) Nichols and Olivia (Zachery) Bess; sister, Patricia Cupp of Tampa; and brother, Wayne (Sheila) Stroup of Sardinia.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Stroup and Randy Stroup; and a brother-in-law, Bruce Cupp.

Friends will be received at the Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Sunday, Nov. 8 from 1-3 p.m. with Eagles Auxillary services at 3 p.m. A private funeral service will follow with Dr. Dan Lamb officiating.

Contributions may be directed to any Girl Scout or Boy Scout troop in Highland County.

