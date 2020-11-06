1/1
Sandy Vance
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandy Vance, 65, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was born June 8, 1955, in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Lawrence Jesse Stroup and Evelyn Geneva Yochum Stroup.

She was a member of Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles 1161, Hillsboro AmVets Post 61, and Hillsboro VFW Post 9094. She had attended Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church, graduated with the Whiteoak High School class of 1973, and had retired from Rescare in Hillsboro with over 30 years of service.

Surviving are son, Chad (Kim) Vance of Hillsboro; seven grandchildren, Hailey Vance, Harley Vance, Allie, Mollie, Duece, Lynex and Shawn. Also surviving is her significant other, David A. Nichols of Hillsboro; David's children, Katie (Anthony) Landon, Tim (Kinsey) Nichols and Olivia (Zachery) Bess; sister, Patricia Cupp of Tampa; and brother, Wayne (Sheila) Stroup of Sardinia.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Stroup and Randy Stroup; and a brother-in-law, Bruce Cupp.

Friends will be received at the Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Sunday, Nov. 8 from 1-3 p.m. with Eagles Auxillary services at 3 p.m. A private funeral service will follow with Dr. Dan Lamb officiating.

Contributions may be directed to any Girl Scout or Boy Scout troop in Highland County.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgington Funeral Home
17 E Main St
Mowrystown, OH 45155
(937) 442-2151
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved