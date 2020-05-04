Sara M. "Sally" Barrere, 89, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home in Hillsboro. She was born June 3, 1930, the daughter of the late Granville Barrere and Sarah Walker Barrere. Sally graduated from Hillsboro High School and went on to attend Western College in Oxford, Ohio. She worked with her family, who owned what is now The Times Gazette. She also owned and operated her retail store on North High Street called Sally's Hat Shop. Throughout her life, Sally was a voracious reader and frequented the Highland County District Library. She was a member of the Hillsboro United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Hillsboro Chapter 441 OES. Sally loved to travel. She took many trips all over the world and spent many winters in her favorite destination, Hawaii. During her last years, she was able to continue her travels, including numerous Cincinnati Reds games, trips to Hawaii and Gatlinburg, and cruises around Hawaii and the Caribbean with the help of her friends and her caregivers. Although Sally did not have any immediate family, she will be greatly missed by Steve, Susan, Allee and Andrea Thompson, who considered Sally a valued member of their family. She will also be missed by Margo Daugherty, Margo's children, and her many friends and caregivers who together helped Sally lead a fulfilling life of travel and fun. In accordance with Sally's wishes, services will be privately held. The Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Highland District Hospital Foundation or the Highland County District Library. To sign the online quest book, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020.