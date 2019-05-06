Sarah L. "Sally" Elliott, 85, of Bainbridge, passed from this life Friday, May 3, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.

She was born May 27, 1933, the daughter of the late Henry Clay and Jessie Marie Daugherty White.

On Nov. 27, 1954, she married Dale V. Elliott, who died May 30, 2004.

She is survived by her children, Teresa (Mike) Seymour, Keith (Sherri) Elliott of Bainbridge and David (Tammy) Elliott of Canal Winchester; three grandchildren, Shira, Lacee and Zachary (Kimberly); six great-grandchildren, Daija, Sidney, Christian, Kinsley, Trendan and Hadelyn; sister-in-law, Sarah White; and several nieces, nephews and friends including a special friend, Ruth Cowman.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sally was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Brexton Cleary; an infant sister, Barbara; and three brothers, Henry, Loren and Frank White.

Sally was a lifelong member of the Bainbridge Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 at the Bainbridge Church of Christ with Steve Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery.

Friends may visit with Sally's family from noon until the time of service at the church.

The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home, Bainbridge, is serving the family.

