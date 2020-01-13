Saundra Anne Wells, 83, of Greenfield, died at 4:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in Edgewood Manor of Greenfield.

She was born Monday, March 16, 1936 in Oberlin, the daughter of the late Albert L. and Elizabeth H. Becker Smith.

She married Taylor P. Wells on Sept. 3, 1955, and he preceded her in death Oct. 10, 1988.

She is survived by her seven children including four daughters, Saundra Fay (Sam) Smith of Jackson, Laura Beth Wells of Urbana, Darlene (Tony) Wheaton of Greenfield and Dawn Schneider of Chillicothe, three sons, Randy (Penny) Wells of Frankfort, Ronny Wells and Rick Wells of Jackson; 19 grandchildren, Jennifer Goodrich, Amy Mason, Jill Pease, Chris Tye, Matthew Clemons, Benjamin Kirk, Alex Pace, Jeremy Mallow, Karry McWhorter, Rachel Roman, Ryan Wells, Rick Wells, Heather MacMaster, Dillon Wheaton, Taylor Wheaton, Jarrett Schneider, Reese Schneider, Christina Wells and Andrew Wells' 29 great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Gnagy of LaGrange; and one brother, Albert Smith of Florida.

She was preceded in death by two grandchildren and one sister, Barbara Lowstetter.

Saundra was a member of the South Salem United Methodist Church. In addition to her family, one of her great passions was horses. Through that love of horses, she established the Southern Ohio Quarter Pony Horse Association where she was president of the local chapter. She also held membership in the Quarter Horse Association and the Pasofino Horse Association.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort, with Pastor Terry Washburn officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort.

Friends and family can visit with Saundra's family Wednesday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Cloud Foundation, 107 S. Seventh St., Colorado Springs, Colo. 80905; St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-9959; or , 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45229-3095.

