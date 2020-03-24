Savahanna Daneil Mauk, 27, of Dayton, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was born Aug. 28, 1992 in Cincinnati, the daughter of Doug Hammond and Dixie (Mauk) Ray.

Savahanna was a 2011 Hillsboro High School graduate. She was very charismatic, enjoyed everything in life and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her.

Savahanna is survived by her mother, Dixie (James) Ray of Dayton; father, Doug Hammond of West Portsmouth; siblings, Austin Hammond of West Portsmouth, Dylan Hammond of Hillsboro and Abbigayle Ray of Dayton; maternal grandmother, Mary Mulvihill of Hillsboro; paternal grandmother, Barbara Hammond of West Portsmouth; aunt, Tina Hammond of Dayton; uncle, David Simmons of Hillsboro; cousins, Ali Knisley of Hillsboro and Sean Pooler of Dayton; and special friend, Tyler Bailey of Dayton.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfathers, Steven Mauk and Daniel Mulvihill; and paternal grandfather, Gary Hammond.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in the Mt. Olive Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help with funeral expenses may be made to the family in c/o Turner & Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 127, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

