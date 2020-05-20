Scott A. Giffin, 45, of Greenfield, died Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020, at the Ross Heart Hospital, Columbus, after an extended illness. He was born Thursday, Aug. 1, 1974, in Chillicothe, the son of John McDonald and Beverly Giffin. Scott was a loving son and father and is survived by his mother, Bev Giffin of Greenfield; and his children, Patrick Fout, Madalyn Giffin and Mason Giffin. He is also survived by one sister, Pam Ross; his aunts, Barb Barton, Sherry Wilson and Bonnie Baldridge. He is also survived by numerous cousins who he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his father, John McDonald; his grandparents, Robert and Iva Giffin and Jack and Gerri McDonald; and a cousin, Allen Ursell. He was a 1992 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. He was a member of the Greenfield Church of Christ. Scott had worked as a welder for several years at Steel Lox for many years. He was the owner of Scott's Pizza for 18 years and he loved Greenfield. He was an Ohio State fan and loved to watch sports. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22 at the Greenfield Church of Christ with Danny Dodds officiating. The service will be broadcast live on Scott's register book page at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in Greenfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. to the time of service. In accordance to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and face masks are strongly encouraged. The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bob Giffin Scholarship Fund, c/o Greenfield Church of Christ, 955 Jefferson St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123. Family and friends are asked to leave a personal memory of Scott on his online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020.