Scott Joseph Holsinger, 36, of Hillsboro, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2019 at his home.

He was born Aug. 5, 1983, in Hillsboro, the son of the late Harry Holsinger and Virgie M. Howard of Hillsboro.

In addition to eagerly awaiting the birth of his first child, Scott had many passions, among them were family, hot rods and custom cars, as well as building model cars with precision and an eye for detail. That same attention to detail was used as he studied antiques and collected memorabilia. He was a trickster by nature and had a love of pranks, along with a ready smile and contagious laugh. His quick wit, kind and compassionate spirit, and mischievous sense of humor touched many, and he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by maternal grandmother, Hazel Howard; paternal grandmother, Mildred Holsinger; two brothers, Daniel (Colista) Holsinger of Hillsboro and Adam Holsinger of Michigan; two nephews, Joseph and Memphis Holsinger; a niece, Jaslynn Holsinger; special friend, Savahanna Mauk; a beloved uncle, Terry (Debbie) Holsinger of Hillsboro; a special aunt, Tammy (Donnie) Vance of Hillsboro: a special uncle and "best bud," Troy Howard; as well as numerous additional aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends, including his best friend, his cat "T.T."

In addition to his father, Scott was preceded in death by grandfathers, Dewey Holsinger and John Howard; an uncle, Richard Taylor; and cousins, Chris Holsinger and Jill Taylor.

Visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m. at Carpenter's House of Prayer in Hillsboro on Saturday, Nov. 2.

A funeral service for Scott will immediately follow visitation at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Carpenter's House of Prayer. The Rev. Keith Perkins will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in c/o the Turner & Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 127, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

