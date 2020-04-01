Seth William Bartley, 32, of Portsmouth, formerly of Leesburg, passed away Monda,y March 30, 2020 at his home.

He was born Jan. 19, 1988, in Washington Court House, the son of Lori (Britain) Welling and William Bartley.

Seth was a 2006 Fairfield High School graduate and attended the Leesburg United Methodist Church and the Christ Community Church in Portsmouth. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved spending time with his daughters, family and friends. He will be deeply missed.

Seth is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lori and John Welling of Leesburg; father, Bill Bartley of Leesburg; two daughters, Isla Ann Bartley and Elise Maelynn Bartley, both of Portsmouth; maternal grandparents, Larry and Alicia Britain of Hillsboro; paternal grandparents, Herb (Grace) Bartley of Hillsboro; a sister, Burgandy Lynn (Billy) Tolle of New Martinsburg; a brother, Forest Trent (Jessica) Bartley of Leesburg; a stepbrother, Heath Minor of Cincinnati; three uncles, Larry (Robin) Britain of New Vienna, Bart (Stacey) Bartley of Greenfield and Bret (Stephanie) Bartley of Leesburg; an aunt, Pam (Benji) Mullenix of Hillsboro; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Seth was preceded in death by an aunt, Corinne Roberts; maternal great-grandmother, Betty Priest; and paternal great-grandmother, Mabel Britain.

A private family gathering and funeral service will be held Saturday April 4 at the Leesburg United Methodist Church. A video tribute and funeral service will be live-streamed via the Leesburg United Methodist Church Facebook page starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday April 4. Burial will follow services in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Bible Mission Training Center, 6210 McCoppin Mill Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or The Counseling Center, 816 Fourth St., Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

The Turner Funeral Home is serving the family.

