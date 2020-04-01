Seth William Bartley, 32, of Portsmouth, formerly of Leesburg, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home.

He was born Jan. 19, 1988 in Washington Court House, the son of Lori (Britain) Welling and William Bartley.

Seth was a 2006 Fairfield High School graduate and attended the Leesburg United Methodist Church and Christ Community Church in Portsmouth. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved spending time with his daughters, family and friends. He will be deeply missed.

Seth is survived by his wife, Courtney Bartley of Portsmouth; mother and stepfather, Lori and John Welling of Leesburg; father, Bill Bartley of Leesburg; two daughters, Isla Ann Bartley and Elise Maelynn Bartley, both of Portsmouth; maternal grandparents, Larry and Alicia Britain of Hillsboro; paternal grandparents, Herb (Grace) Bartley of Hillsboro; paternal grandmother, Vicky Bartley of Wilmington; a sister, Burgandy Lynn (Billy) Tolle of New Martinsburg; a brother, Forest Trent (Jessica) Bartley of Leesburg; a stepbrother, Heath Minor of Cincinnati; three uncles, Larry (Robin) Britain of New Vienna, Bart (Stacey) Bartley of Greenfield and Bret (Stephanie) Bartley of Leesburg; an aunt, Pam (Benji) Mullenix of Hillsboro; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Seth was preceded in death by an aunt, Corinne Roberts; maternal great-grandmother, Betty Priest; and paternal great-grandmother, Mabel Britain.

A private family gathering and funeral service will be held Saturday April 4 at the Leesburg United Methodist Church. A video tribute and funeral service will be live-streamed via the Leesburg United Methodist Church Facebook page starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday April 4. Burial, with family only, will follow services in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Counseling Center, a non-profit behavioral health care agency specializing in treatment of and recovery from substance use, mental health and chemical dependency that was a great help to Seth on his road to recovery. They stand ready to help all in need at 740-354-6685 or 740-354-1010 (24/7 crisis center).

Donations can be sent to 923 Findlay St., Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Donations can also be sent to the Kairos RCI Prison ministry, a mission to the Ross Correctional Institution residents in Chillicothe. Seth frequently helped serve with his mother and John in the kitchen for the weekend evangelical work in the prison that takes place two times every year. The donations can be sent to Bob Williams, 4697 Carrington Way, Hilliard Ohio 43026. Please consider as well serving our Lord as either an inside team member or kitchen team member in Seth's memory by contacting Doug Baker at 513-509-3879.

The Turner Funeral Home is serving the family.

