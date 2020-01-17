Sharon Bays Johnson, Athens, GA, joined her heavenly family on Dec. 15, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer. She was a strong and beautiful woman, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and great-aunt. At the young age of 70, we were not ready to let her go.

Sharon was a friend to everyone. She put margins in her days to make connections with others in all sorts of ways from phone calls and visits to beautifully handwritten notes. She was upbeat and fun-loving. She was always game for a great concert, a glass of wine, fun and laughter with the people she loved. She also loved travel, and in retirement, Sharon and her late husband spent much of their time travelling the world together.

Sharon was born on Oct. 4, 1949 in Greenfield to parents Benjamin Harrison Bays and Lucille Post Bays. She was baptized at the Hillsboro Church of Christ by Dr. Paul Jones in the presence of her family on Feb. 9, 1958.

She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1967, and then went on to Mt. Carmel School of Nursing in Columbus, graduating in 1971. Sharon joined the nursing staff at Children's Hospital of Cincinnati. Years later, she went into private healthcare in Ohio and Kentucky. This is where she would meet her future husband, Dr. Gregory Lawrence Johnson. After being married in Hillsboro in 1997, Greg and Sharon resided in Lexington, Kentucky. They found their true home years later when Greg joined Sibley Heart Center/Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, moving them to Athens, GA. For nearly 20 years, they put down roots in the Athens community.

Sharon is survived by her brother, John Douglas Bays (Tomi) of Atlanta, GA; niece Jennifer Bays Brown (Byron) of Charlotte, NC; nephew Bradley Graham Bays (Lindsay) of Atlanta, GA; as well as her five great-nieces and nephews: Taylor Madison Brown, Rufus Byron Brown V, Henley Woodruff Bays, Reagan DuBose Bays, and Wyatt Bronson Bays. She is also survived by two step-children, Emily Guder (Jason) of Alexandria, Va and Peter F. Johnson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and step-granddaughter Lily Guder.

Special thanks to these friends who gave her comfort and support: her loving caregivers, Deb, Kimberly and Terry; and bible study leader Peter Wood.

A celebration of her life will be held later in February with close friends and family at the State Botanical Gardens of Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The State Botanical Gardens of Georgia and the Humane Society of Athens, GA.

