Sharon C. Kelley, 73, of Greenfield, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at 8:20 p.m. following a short stay at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Sharon was born Oct. 13, 1946, in Greenfield to Herbert and Francis Snyder Price.

She was a lifelong Greenfield resident. Sharon was a former member of the Greenfield Church of Christ. She loved visiting with her kids, grandkids and all of her family.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Hunter Kelley; and two brothers, Joe and Ron Price.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Kelley; three children and their spouses, Jennifer and Scott Carter and Richie and Jennifer Kelley, all of Greenfield, and Bryan and Rhonda Kelley of Leesburg; three grandchildren, Levi (Kelsey) Carter of Chillicothe, and Taylor Carter and Johanna Kelley, both of Greenfield; a great-grandson, Ivan Carter of Chillicothe; a brother, Steve Price of Greenfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In keeping with her wishes, a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow in New Holland Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours.

