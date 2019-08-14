Sharon Collins, 73, of Kettering, passed away at home Aug. 12, 2019.

Sharon was born June 29, 1946 in Waynesville to Owney and Pauline (Garman) Malone.

She attended Hillsboro High School, graduating in 1964. Sharon retired from One Lincoln Park Assisted Living after 18 years of dedicated hard work as the dining room manager.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her sons, Tim (Susan) and Patrick (Linda Guzman) Storer; grandchildren, Cody T. and Ashley M. Storer; brother, Tony Malone; and family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to dear friends Lisa and Mark Isseman and Vicki Tooley, as well as Ohio's Hospice.

Family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Ohio .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.