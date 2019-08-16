Sharon Kay Douglas, 72, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at 10:59 p.m. at her home.

She was born March 3, 1947 in Greene County to Ancil Edwin and Clara Charlotte Boysel Lewis.

Sharon had attended Miami Trace High School. She spent most of her adult years at home raising her five children. Sharon was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards and being with her family and grandchildren.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Ricky Lee Lewis; and son-in-law, Jeff Taylor.

Survivors include her life partner of 42 years, Roy Douglas; children, Debbie Taylor, Tami (Tom) Peed, Amy Peters and her fiance George Shelpman, Jeff (Miranda) Douglas and Jason Douglas; grandchildren, Jessica (Nicole) Peters, Chasity Hampton, Jennifer Sciacca, Savannah Mason and her fiance Nate Turner, Kayla (Evan) Gray, Chyanne Brown, Halie Taylor and Breanna Taylor; great-grandchildren, Graycie Sciacca, Jayden Sciacca, Jaylyn Douglas, Samara Douglas, Shelby Douglas, Jayci Douglas, Aryka Hampton, Ebony Hampton, Frank Hampton Jr., Jaxon Peters, Tyler Turner, Justin Turner and Rylee Brown; and siblings, Sandy (Jerry) Maynard, Gary Lewis and Susan Penn. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at the Summers Funeral Home with Danny Dodds officiating with burial to follow at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

