Sharon Lenore Workman, 75, of Goshen, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati.

She was born Jan. 31, 1944 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Donald and Wilma (Redkey) Naylor.

Sharon was a 1962 Hillsboro High School graduate. She was a member of the Milford Christian Church and a past member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Larry, and spending time in Gatlinburg, Tenn. and Branson, Mo. She absolutely loved to spoil all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Larry Workman, whom she married May 11, 1968, at the Hillsboro Church of Christ.

She is also survived by a brother, Ken (Joyce) Naylor of Hillsboro; two brothers-in-law, James (Brenda) Workman of Zanesville and Richard (Bobbi) Workman of Wilmington; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Workman of Chillicothe and Sharon (Paul) Chaney of Pricetown; her special cat, Cricket; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Paul Workman.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation Saturday, Jan. 11 at the funeral home. Leo Kuhn and Todd Jefferson will officiate. Burial will follow services in the Barker Cemetery.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.