Sheila Marie Collard, 57, of Clearfield, Utah, passed away Aug. 5, 2019 at Harrison Pointe Care Center in Ogden, Utah, after a courageous battle with corticobasal degeneration.

She was born to the late Sidney Albert Smith and M. Gayle Coss on May 16, 1962 in Long Beach, Calif.

Sheila graduated from Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah and then went on to live her lifelong dream of being a wife and a mom. Sheila married Larry Collard on Aug. 20, 1983, and has two beautiful children, Shannon Louise Andreasen and Robert John "RJ" Collard.

Sheila was such a sweet soul and was kind and giving to everyone. She had a great love of animals. She cherished Lady, her childhood German shepherd, and her two cats, Peaches and Sammy. She loved country music and would belt out a tune off key and all.

Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Sid.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; two children, Shannon (Cameron) Andreasen and Robert John "RJ" Collard of Cincinnati; mother, M. Gayle (Rocky) Coss of Hillsboro; stepmother, Diana Schroeder (Sid); sister, Shawn Smith (Craig Burgess) of Tubac, Ariz.; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and one niece.

Funeral services will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 – 36th St., Ogden, Utah on Sunday, Aug. 18. Family will greet friends 11 a.m. to noon prior to the services.

Sheila dearly loved to visit Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to them via their website; www.bestfriends.org and click on "In Memory" or mail them to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, Utah 84741, to the attention of Jonna W.

Interment will be Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836-36th St., Ogden, Utah 84403.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.leavittsmortuary.com.