Sheila R. Cummings, 48, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

She was born in Georgetown on Feb. 11, 1971, the daughter of the late Sherry (Stout) and James "Bud" Ritchie Sr. of New Vienna.

Sheila was a member of the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church, a care provider for Hills and Dales, and was an organ donor.

Besides her father, Sheila is survived by her two sons, Daniel (Emily) Cummings of Hillsboro and Chase Cummings of Hillsboro; daughter, Ashley Cummings of Hillsboro; brothers, James "Jamie" (Mandy) Ritchie II of Hillsboro and William "Bill" (Lisa) Ritchie of Lynchburg; sisters, Tracy Allen of New Vienna and Jennifer (Michael) Antro of Morrow; the father of her children of 25 years, Brian Cummings; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Bloom Rose Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Monday at the church.

Donations can be made to the Thompson Funeral Home or to Sheila Cummings Memorial Fund, c/o Merchants National Bank.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.