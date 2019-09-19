Sheri Dee Roe, 63, of Hillsboro, formerly of Grove City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the home of her sister in Greenfield.

She was born Aug. 6, 1956 in Wilmington, the daughter of George C. and Emma (Hostetler) Roe.

Sheri was a 1974 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School, a 1978 graduate of Morehead State University majoring in Vocational Home Economics, then graduated in 1984 from Iowa State University receiving her master's in Child Development. She retired in 2018 from the Ohio Department of Education, Office for Child Nutrition, after 30 years of employment as a consultant and assistant interim director with the Child and Adult Care Food program and National School Lunch programs. She attended the Church of Christ and was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority.

She is survived by two sisters, Jogi Roe of Greenfield and Tina Roe of Hillsboro; one brother, Kevin (LuAnn) Roe of Hillsboro; one nephew, Landry (Abby) Roe of Greenfield; one niece, Katie (Zach) Pryor of Greenfield; two great-nieces, Payton and Paisley Pryor; two great-nephews, Harper and Porter Roe; five aunts, Netha Jean Roe Myers of Mason, Mary Roe Seall of Wilmington, Hazel Hostetler Hayden of Dayton, Phyllis Gilliland Hostetler of Lynchburg and June Campbell Hostetler of Lynchburg; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by both parents.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Larry Poling officiating. Burial will follow at the Gilboa Cemetery near New Petersburg.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 266, Greenfield, Ohio 45123; McClain Alumni Association, P.O. Box 396, Greenfield, Ohio 45123; or Allensburg Church of Christ, 7105 Abernathy Rd., Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

