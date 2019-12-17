Sherry Jo Walls, 33, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 13, 2019 at her home.

She was born Aug. 6, 1986 in Cincinnati, the daughter of Jerry and Teresa "Terri" (Moore) Stover.

Sherry worked at Walgreens in Hillsboro, and was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, granddaughter and sister as well as an artist, writer and gamer.

She is survived by her daughter, Mara; her father, Jerry (Trina) Stover of Dunbar, W.Va.; her mother, Terri (fiance Darrell Elliott) Monts De Oca of Hillsboro; her maternal grandparents, Robert and Joyce Moore of Hillsboro; two sisters, Sarah (Terry) Doyle of Sabina and Jamee Stover of Belle, W.Va.; and four brothers, Mark Stover of Florida, Matthew Stover and Jerry Stover Jr., both of Lakeland, Fla., and Ryan (Sarah) Warner of Rockdale, Texas; as well as a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Jeff Lyle will officiate. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of the family at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence to the family, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.