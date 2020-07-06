Sherry Lynn Burdette, 69, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

She was born July 24, 1950 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Elijah and Ruby (Hounshell) Lockard.

Sherry was a 1968 graduate from Walter E. Stebbins High School in Dayton. Sherry was a member of the Tabernacle of God in Hillsboro. She enjoyed reading the Bible and listening to Christian music while sitting on her porch watching the hummingbirds and admiring her flowers. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.

Sherry is survived by her husband of 49 years, James "Jim" Burdette, whom she married May 15, 1971.

She is also survived by three daughters, Sheryl (Russ) Sheeley of Hillsboro, Shannon (Marcus) Coleman of Greenfield and Jamie (Jason) Stack of Hillsboro; five grandchildren, Russell (Erin) Sheeley, Chelsea (Chris) Simmons, Christopher Stack, Hannah Workman and Kaylee Stack; seven great-grandchildren, Isaac, Elaina, Kallie, Paisley, Carson, Elam and Evelyn; four siblings, Carl Lockard of Hillsboro, Lloyd (Terry) Lockard of Xenia, Karen Jackson of Dayton and David (Lynn) Lockard of Dayton; a brother-in-law, Russell Martin of Hillsboro; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lyndsey Sheeley; and four siblings, Glenn Lockard, Lois (Dennis) Rowe, Betty Martin, and Gary Lockard.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation Wednesday, July 8 at the funeral home. Russell Martin will officiate. Burial will follow services in the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sherry's name may be made to the Tabernacle of God, 2135 SR 247, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

