Sherryl Lamar Baxla, 75, of Carson City, Nev., formerly of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Sherryl was born Jan. 3, 1944 in Highland County, the son of William and Icy (Parks) Baxla.

After the death of both of his parents at age 6, he made his home with his sister, Viva (Chester) Black.

Sherryl attended Edward Lee McClain High School in the class of 1963.

Sherryl is survived by two sisters, Rita (Charles) Shonkwiler and Phyllis (Charles) Willis; a brother, Lorin William (Donna) Baxla; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents; sisters and their spouses, Viva (Chester) Black, Wilma Jean (Elgar) Smith, Martha Lindsay, Waneta (Bob) Wallace and Irma (Truman) Butler.

He requested to be cremated and his ashes spread on his beloved mountain in Nevada.