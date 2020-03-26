Shirley A. Rhoads, 82, of Greenfield, passed away March 26, 2020.

Shirley was born Nov. 2, 1937 in Highland County, the daughter of the late Andrew Newman and Alma (Conley) Newman.

Besides her parents, she is preceded by a son, Winfred Andrew Rhoads; and seven brothers and seven sisters.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Richard Rhoads, whom she married June 23, 1956; son, Harold "Bub" Eugene Rhoads; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg.

The Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.

